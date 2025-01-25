King Charles grants special permission to Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie is indeed a secret weapon of the royal family as King Charles granted special permission to her to mark her major milestone.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh recently turned 60 and celebrated her day with family members and close pals.

According to The Sun, the monarch granted Sophie special permission to start her big day with a pheasant shooting session on the Windsor Estate with her friends.

Moreover, the mother-of-two hosted a dinner and dance at her Bagshot Park home which was attended by Prince William and Princess Kate.

Notably, the royal family paid a heartfelt tribute to Duchess Sophie on her 60th birthday by releasing her new portraits and delightful message, honouring her sincere efforts for the Firm.

The Palace released a statement that reads, "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."