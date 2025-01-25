Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer first big loss of 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a huge blow amid a 'monumental' victory in the Duke's legal case.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's multi-million-pound book deal with, publishing company, Penguin Random House, seems to have quietly dissipated.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared in Talk TV that the deal which the Montecito couple signed in 2021 was dispelled as the former working royals failed to produce content for them.

She claimed, "Page Six is reporting that Harry and Meghan's 20 million [dollar] deal with Penguin Random House, that they signed in 2021, seems to have quietly dissipated and that is the story..."

"Vanity Fair is clear and communicating the fact that this is a theoretical pitch that someone on Meghan's team was making 'if there's ever a divorce, how much do you think this book would be worth to you'. They were very clear on that," Kinsey shared.

The royal expert stated that the publishing house had "higher expectations" from Harry and Meghan, which they seemingly were not able to reach.

Kinsey continued, "[Vanity Fair reported] how these two, their work ethic is incredibly questionable, their collaboration skills are not so strong, is that potentially why Penguin Random House no longer [has a deal with them]."

It is important to note that Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare published by Penguin Random House in 2023.