Charli XCX all set to flex her creative muscle in acting

Charli XCX to star in a movie based on her own idea

Singer Charli XCX will reportedly feature in a movie, whose original idea is entirely put forward by her.

Fresh filmmaker by the name Aidan Zamiri will be marking his directorial debut with this film titled, The Moment. He has also co-written the script along with Bertie Brandes.

The all-new movie will be produced under the banner of Charli's new production company Studio365 with A24 working as partners.

However, the details of the project have been kept secret but Variety has revealed that XCX's longtime collaborator A.G Cook will be working on the music score of the film.

The singer was looking forward to exploring her talent as an actor as she mentioned once in an interview that she wants to flex her creative muscles on other areas as well.

She added: "I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music for ever.

"Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore”, the 32-year-old told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

She further mentioned in the chat that she is really a fan of the idea of original movies and so the 360 singer is coming up with one of her own.