Jimmy Fallon unhappy with Timothee Chalamet’s snub at his show

Timothee Chalamet will host and be the musical guest on upcoming episode of 'SNL'

Timothee Chalamet makes Jimmy Fallon unhappy amid his look-alike fever.

In a Saturday Night Live promo posted on Wednesday, January 22, ahead of the episode where the Dune star would helm double duties, four of Chalamet’s lookalikes joined the French actor for some assistance.

As Chalamet, 29, explained how his lookalikes were helping him juggle his many responsibilities, the Wonka actor suddenly received a reminder to be somewhere else.

Faced with an urgent matter, he asked one of his lookalikes to take over the task in his place.

The promo then cuts to Fallon introducing Chalamet on stage during The Tonight Show. However, instead of the real Hollywood heart throb, a lookalike—dressed in a pink scarf channelling Chalamet's recent appearance at A Complete Unknown premiere—joins Fallon on stage.

Fallon’s exaggerated, bitter expression as he greeted the faux Chalamet set the tone for the comedic bit as he searched for the actual actor.

Meanwhile, the real Chalamet was shown watching the scene on a television screen alongside a group of his other lookalikes, visibly enjoying the prank.

Fans were left reeling after the promo aired, flocking to the comments section with hilarious remarks and praise for the creative teaser.

"I love that Timothee watching the lookalike on SNL implies he didn't have anything urgent. He just didn't want to go," noted one fan.

"Fallon's face," another emphasised.

"Jimmy's reaction to the Timothée Chalamet lookalike had me in stitches!" says a third fan.

"Just when i think they’ve milked everything they can from that look-a-like contest… they go and do this [laughing emoji]," added a fourth fan.

On the January 25 episode of SNL, Chalamet will become the first non-professional singer to serve as host and musical guest in 30 years.