Dame Judi Dench shares intense health update, can’t leave house

Dame Judi Dench shares eyesight health update

Dench revealed that her worsening eyesight now prevents her from leaving the house unaccompanied.

The 90-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who first spoke about her battle with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012, opened up about the challenges she faces during an interview on Trinny Woodall's Fearless podcast.

"Somebody will always be with me," Dench shared, explaining how her condition has impacted her daily life. "I have to [have someone] now because I can't see. And I will walk into something or fall over."

AMD, the leading cause of sight loss in the UK, affects over 700,000 people. The condition damages the macula, the part of the eye responsible for clear central vision, making tasks like reading and recognizing faces difficult.

Although AMD does not lead to total blindness, it significantly hinders everyday activities.

Dench admitted she feels apprehensive before leaving her home or attending events.

"I’m always nervous before going to something. I have no idea why. I’m not good at that at all. Not at all. Nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don’t have to be now because I pretend to have no eyesight," she said.

The actress, known for her iconic role as M in nine James Bond films, also reflected on how her declining vision has altered her approach to work and public appearances.

"I mean, I can't see on a film set anymore. And I can't see to read. So I can't see much. But, you know, you just deal with it. Get on," Dench told The Mirror's Notebook magazine.

Despite her challenges, the legendary actress remains determined to keep working. "I want to work as much as I can," she emphasized.