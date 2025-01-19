Harry Styles forever blurs hope of 'One Direction' reunion?

Harry Styles is reportedly not interested in reuniting with boys for final Liam Payne tribute gig

After Liam Payne’s death, rumours started making rounds on the internet of a possible reunion of the One Direction band.

Reportedly, the band will be reuniting to pay a last homage to their late brother.

But as per the latest reports, Harry Styles has no interest in reuniting with his former bandmates.

After the disbandment of the pop rock band in 2016, all five boys including Harry, Liam, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson went ahead to pursue their solo careers.

Out of all, Styles turned out to be the most successful members of the group. According to the sources, ‘he’s too big for the band now.’

The Watermelon Sugar singer has allegedly chosen his solo career success over the reunion plans.

"Harry has put the kibosh on reuniting with his remaining One Direction bandmates because he has no interest in dimming his own star and prefers to focus on his upcoming solo album and world tour”, informed sources.

As per the reports of Radar Online, “The rest of the lads were keen but Harry said he had zero interest in the project because he's just too busy."

However, the 30-year-old Grammy winner did attend Payne’s funeral along with the rest of the boys. But it looks like that was the last ever reunion of the 1D members.