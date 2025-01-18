Sofia Vergara hits brakes on Lewis Hamilton romance: Here's why

Sofia Vergara is 12 years older than race car driver Lewis Hamilton

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton are not hitting the metal to the pedal amid romance rumours for a major reason.

After the two single hotshots were photographed together in New York earlier this week, their fans quickly shipped them.

However, the Modern Family alum and the race car superstar would hit the brakes on their potential romance due to the 12-year age gap.

"She thinks there’s too big an age gap," a source spilled the beans to Page Six, adding, "even he thinks she’s looking for something else in a guy."

In addition to their decade-over-age gap, the two are in different places and have other plans for their professional and personal life.

The Colombian beauty is 52 and on her second divorce while focusing on her career.

Meanwhile, the British race car driver turned 40 this month and hasn’t been engaged so much.

Shedding light on his professional dynamic, Hamilton has switched from his long-term racing team and is hashing out a retirement plan.

Vergara called it quits with Joe Manganiello after nine years of marriage. Before tying the knot with Manganiello, 48, she was in a long-term relationship with Nick Loeb, with whom she had a nasty court battle over their frozen embryos.