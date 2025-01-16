Brianna LaPaglia teases ex-Zach Bryan with stunning move

Brianna LaPaglia revealed how her ex Zach Bryan held her back.

After Brianna LaPaglia’s, popularly known as 'Brianna Chickenfry,' high-profile break-up with country star Zach Bryan, she kicked off 2025 with a bang.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old internet personality made headlines as she modelled for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the publication’s January 2025 digital issue.

During the interview, she opened up about "reclaiming" her identity after the messy split with the 28-year-old singer.

"It’s a lot more than me looking hot in a swimsuit, it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body, my decisions and my choices," she said.

The Barstool Sports podcaster revealed that the cover marks a significant moment for her, sharing "This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life."

Although she was doing it for herself, the podcaster confessed she found joy in sending a message to the singer.

"It is just, on a petty level, my favorite f*** you," she remarked. "This is me, I wanted to do this, and now I’m on the digital cover."

Sports Illustrated invited her to host the red carpet at the 60th anniversary celebration last year, but she had decided against it.

In her new cover story, she explained that her then boyfriend, Zach, had urged her to not accept the offer.

Brianna further shared that the Pink Skies hitmaker believed the event to be "trashy" for her brand, thus leading her to back out despite wanting to participate.