Demi Moore finally finds recognition in Hollywood after 45 years

Demi Moore loves the person she’s become: Source

Demi Moore has finally found recognition in Hollywood after more than 45 years.

Earlier this month, Demi earned Golden Globe Awards for her performance in The Substance in the Best Actress category.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that after working so long in the industry, Hollywood “has eventually come to respect her”.

However, the source noted that the actress received this acknowledgement after Bruce Willis’ devastating illness.

Demi, who ended her 10-year marriage with Bruce in 1995, became closest of friends after their split.

It is pertinent to mention that Bruce was pushed to retire from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“Demi was a pillar of support. She’s all smiles on the red carpet, but it’s a balancing act. Bruce is constantly on her mind,” stated an insider.

The source revealed that Demi took a long time to find clarity in her life after battling drug addiction over the years.

“Demi no longer wrestles with her demons,” remarked an insider.

The source added that Demi's main focus in her life are family and health.

“She loves the person she’s become and is looking forward to the future. She’s never been more at peace,” concluded an insider.