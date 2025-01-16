Hollywood 'TRIO' conspiracy theories unearthed during 2024

Inside 2024 Hollywood conspiracy theories surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber

Hollywood controversies rocked 2024 and continue to do so as several theories surfaced after Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced over three dozen lawsuits and was placed behind bars for atrocious reasons.

The 55-year-old has been through a rough year after he was arrested on the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering on September 16, 2024.

His arrest opened another bag of worms as people connected dots to find dirt on the rapper as well as his friends who helped him bring fun to the infamous Diddy Parties, including Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber.

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'heinous' White Party crimes

Live footage from Diddy White Parties

The rapper, who is also known as Diddy and formerly Puff Daddy or P. Diddy, had established a name for himself in the industry ahead of facing serious allegations like sexual assault, abuse, and misconduct.

He was publicly arrested after the Feds raided his homes in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles in March 2024.

An investigation completely exposed him, reporting evidence against him for hosting parties, aka 'freak-offs,' which included heinous activities such as exhibitionism, coerced sexual activities, and drug paraphernalia.

Diddy was slapped with a plethora of lawsuits on the charges of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and rape.

On November 16, 2024, the I Need A Girl singer’s ex-partner Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell $30 million lawsuit against him as she alleged him of years of sexual assault and emotional rape.

According to the lawsuit, Combs "treated the forced encounter as a personal art project, adjusting the candles he used for lighting to frame the videos he took."

The case garnered attention after CNN published hotel CCTV footage of Combs dragging and beating Ventura. This event was followed by his public apology, which left no room for questions after he was proven guilty.

In another shocking turn of events, Diddy was once again all over the headlines after his former employee came forward with his allegations surrounding sexual assault on February 26, 2024.

In response to all the allegations, Sean has stood his ground and is adamant to save his breath for the trial in May 2025.

Diddy’s representatives have debunked all such allegations as they reported in one filing, “Treating these ridiculous claims as anything but a pathetic extortion scheme, the government is fueling the fire of online conspiracy theories and making it impossible for Mr. Combs to have a fair trial."

Social media users weigh in on Jay Z, and Beyoncé's involvement

Sean Diddy Combs' cryptic connection with Beyoncé and Jay Z

Social media users have attempted to connect the narrative of violence and exploitation surrounding Queen Bey and Jay Z, valuing conspiracy over the reported information in Diddy case.

An enterprise editor at NewsGuard, Jack Brewster, said of the speculation encompassing the case, "It's something that's big, complicated, dark, scary and therefore hard for people to wrap their heads around.”

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright exposed Diddy’s ties with Beyoncé and Jay-Z following his regal appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored.

In an attempt to make a number of inflammatory claims about the couple’s involvement in Diddy parties, Wright explained how Jay-Z was aware of the misconduct.

However, it was after the Carters’ lawyers got involved, prompting Morgan to issue a public apology and edit the allegations against Queen Bey and Jay out of the recording.

Jay Z and Beyoncé: The teenage romance that raised eyebrows

Jay Z and Beyoncé's 'teenage' relationship sparks drama

The 55-year-old rapper became the latest sensation after Diddy's former head of security called out the Drunk In Love hitmaker for dating an underage Beyoncé when she was 17 or 18 and he was in his 30s' at the time.

In an exclusive interview with The Art of Dialogue podcast, Gene Deal shared his unfiltered thoughts on Jay Z and the pop superstar's significance age difference while they started dating.

Reflecting on the lovebirds' early-relationship, he pointed out, “I was there when he first started dating Beyoncé at 17, 18; he was 30-something."

He suggested that the American rapper's decision to date her at a young age might be his way of protecting her as he further went on to add, “Isn’t she still somewhat a child?”

Deal backed his claim by referencing a statement by actress Gabrielle Union, who reportedly attended junior high with the 43-year-old singer and stated why Beyoncé might have lied about her age in the first place.

The couple first crossed paths between 1999 and 2000, according to the Cowboy Carter alum. They remained friends throughout before they became romantically involved and tied the knot later in April 4, 2008.

Behind Sean Diddy's ‘strange’ bond with Justin Bieber

Sean Diddy Combs' 48 hours with Justin Bieber goes viral

Amid all the drama in late September 2024, Justin Bieber suddenly became talk of the town after a video of Diddy issuing a warning to the youngster resurfaced on social media platforms.

In the video, the music mogul discussed his bond with the Baby singer as he referred to Bieber as his ‘little brother’ at the time.

In response to a question inquiring about the origin of their friendship on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Diddy said, “I think that we have become friends in a strange way. It’s like Rob and Big.”

In another snippet, the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder said of Bieber over a decade ago, “He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know.”

Speaking of their joint activities, Diddy opened up about Justin’s access to his house at the time, "He had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain't for everybody."

This came on the heels of Us Weekly’s report about Bieber feeling ‘disgusted’ by the accusations against his former mentor.

A source close to the singer told the outlet that the newly-turned father was sincerely “advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything” related to Combs.

Another insider claimed that the 30-year-old “is in a hard place mentally right now as he struggles to come to terms with the allegations against Diddy.”

Justin and Diddy’s bond was further challenged after an abandoned clip of the 15-year-old spending 48 hours with the rapper went viral, raising eyebrows of people all over the world.

Uncovering the dark meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'

Justin Bieber reveals truth behind 'Yummy' lyrics

Fans were more than disgusted after exploring the hidden meanings in the Love Me singer's 2020 single Yummy, speculating that the video contained cryptic messages related to Diddy's White Parties scandal.

Bieber recently detailed his emotional experience filming the 2020 music video during an interview.

The Canadian icon revealed that he couldn’t hold back his tears while filming the bombshell track as it contained various instances from his past that helped him bridge a deep connection to the song’s lyrics.

"Standin' up, keep me on the rise

"Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

"You're incriminating, no disguise

"And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies"

TikToker Alexis Mae has provided Beliebers with a detailed breakdown of the clip’s alleged symbolism, unleashing specifics like the sandwich imitating a fort, and a cherry with a blackened interior.

Mae further described the appearance of people dressed in white ensembles at the end of the video as Diddy’s party attendants.

Although neither Diddy nor Bieber has confirmed the Yummy speculations, the video appears to connect to Diddy's infamous white parties in a sinister way as described by the influencer.

These controversies have sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood as fans and followers have come forward with their claims about the three A-list celebrities.

Referring to Bieber in the controversial video, one fan commented, "He’s using baby cakes as a symbol for how the elites take advantage and do things to young children including him… that’s why there is a cake with him as a baby as well."

Another chimed in, adding, "It's well known he was calling out Hollywood in this video."

This news followed the Off My Face singer's decision to protect ‘underage’ Billie Eilish from the struggles of music industry.

Justin vows to 'protect' Billie Eilish in Hollywood

His previous interview with Apple Music proved his stance on starting out young in Hollywood.

Speaking of the Ocean Eyes hitmaker, who was 18 at the time of the interview, Bieber shared his intentions, "I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody.

"If she ever needs me I'm gonna be here for her. I'm just a call away."

In order to conclude, the Sean 'Diddy' Combs controversy has laid bare a web of allegations surrounding some of Hollywood's biggest names, including industry giants like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber.

As the truth continues to unravel, there's very little to say about the abuses of power in the industry.