David Schwimmer recalls bizarre encounter with Rod Stewart

David Schwimmer has recently recalled a bizarre and funny encounter with Rod Stewart during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

On January 13, David revealed he had several odd jobs before he made his name in Hollywood.

“One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, ‘Well, you can be a process server for me,’” said the Friends alum.

David told the show host, “My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers.”

The Goosebumps star, who was 18 at the time, called himself “James Bond” as he used to “get tipped off of where they might be”.

Interestingly, David revealed that he served divorce papers to singer Rod Stewart, saying, “Once, oh man, thank goodness I’ve never run into him since, but I served Rod.”

“I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows,” said the 58-year-old.

To which Stephen quipped, “You could theoretically run into Rod sometime! Now he knows to punch you.”

For the unversed, Rod divorced his first wife, Alana Stewart, after the former couple tied the knot in 1979.

Elsewhere on the show, David talked about his new series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing as he responded to a question about working in a horror genre.

The actor replied, “The surprising thing for me is… it was so not scary to shoot, which makes sense because everything is broken down.”

In the end, Stephen jokingly said, “Showbusiness is not real.”