BTS’ J Hope announces debut solo tour ‘Hope On The Stage’

BTS' J Hope is slated to light up the stage with 'Hope on the Stage' concerts from February

BTS’ J Hope sent fans into a frenzy with a surprise announcement of his first-ever solo tour.

While a BTS reunion was on the horizon, J Hope took the lead for hitting the stage with his debut solo tour, Hope on the Stage, kicking off in Seoul in February.

On Friday, January 10, the South Korean rapper and dancer also unveiled the poster of the much-anticipated months-long venture.

According to Korean news outlet Korea Joong Ang Daily, J Hope will embark on the Hope On The Stage tour with three concerts from February 28 to March 2 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. All three shows will be live-streamed.

J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, will perform tracks from his 2024 album Hope On The Street Vol.1 for the first time.

In addition, BigHit Music explained that the title, Hope On The Stage, refers to J-Hope's presence, symbolising that his performances will express hopes, wishes and dreams in various ways.

The upcoming tour is the first major activity since J Hope was discharged from the military in October last year, becaming the second BTS member after Jin first completed his service in June.

Shortly after his release, J Hope jetted to Los Angeles to spend quality time alone and energise himself.

Since then, fans have been waiting to hear from him, and now, given their patience, he has given them a massive gift.