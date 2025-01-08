Jim Carrey considers 'Sonic 3' worthy contender for Oscars?

'Sonic 3' may bag an Academy Award nomination

Jim Carrey’s new film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opened with astounding numbers at the box office.

A few days after its release, the action adventure was hearing the Oscar bells as the film was witnessed defeating Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which released on the same date as the Sega film.

The Mask actor, who plays a pivotal role in the Jeff Fowler directorial, once said at the 2019 Golden Globes that he believes his Sonic franchise is worth getting nominations in major awards.

However, none of the film ever got nominated for any of the big awards, and it looks like the third film will also have the same fate as of its predecessors.

Even though, Carrey bragged about his much-anticipated films, yet the new one also failed to be designated as 'Best Picture' at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film is said to be considered 'ineligible' as it failed to meet the strict rules set in place for the particular category by The Academy, reported The Wrap.

According to the rules, the feature film must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six US metropolitan areas between January 1, 2024 till December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the runtime must be more than 40 minutes. However, it is still unclear what area did Sonic 3 failed to meet.

But, Jim and Keanu Reeves starrer may still have the chance to win other Academy Awards besides 'Best Picture'.