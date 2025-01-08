Andy Cohen gushes about Hoda Kotb helping him have kids at 50

Andy Cohen and Hoda Kotb

Andy Cohen’s a father of two, thanks to Hoda Kotb.

The television host recently shared how Kotb played a significant role in his decision to welcome his children.

During his appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday, January 7, Cohen, 56, reflected on the impactful advice Kotb gave him during her last week on the show.

As he expressed his appreciation for Kotb, a mother of two, Cohen revealed a pivotal conversation they had in the hallway at Radio Andy.

"The courage and strength that you gave me to have my kids later in life," Cohen said. "You and I had a very impactful conversation in the hallway at Radio Andy one day."

Kotb, 59, remembered the moment, responding, "I remember."

"And you were like, 'It's right on time. It's okay,'" Cohen recalled. "Because I was worried about where I was in my life and my age, and you really set me straight, and that conversation was very impactful to me personally, and I really thank you for that guidance."

Cohen welcomed his first child, son Ben, in 2019 when he was 50, and later, his daughter Lucy in 2022.

Similarly, Kotb became a mother at 52, adopting her first daughter Haley, followed by her second daughter Hope two years later.