Zendaya flaunts new jaw-dropping look amid engagement rumours

Tom Holland, Zendaya's engagement rumours started at the 2025 Golden Globes

Amid all the engagement rumours, Zendaya has just debuted her new look that is extremely breathtaking.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress has opted for a new hairstyle which she showcased at a recent event on January 6.

During the special screening of her latest released film Challengers, the 28-year-old singer was seen wearing an extremely stunning black leather tutu, but her fringe hair transformation stole the show.

It was not just the hairlocks that stood during the occasion, but she could also be seen sporting the same sparkly ring again that started all the rumour at the Golden Globes a day before about her being engaged to longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.

Tom and Zendaya’s couple are one of Hollywood’s most favorite pairs. The two have been dating each other since 2021. As per the latest news, the duo has just got engaged.

They both have worked together in multiple movies and will be sharing the screen once again in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming new film that also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.