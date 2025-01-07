Prince William’s love for Harry fetches £10k amid feud

Prince William absolutely adores his little brother, showering Prince Harry with endless hugs and kisses at every opportunity.

A heartwarming handwritten letter from Diana, Princess of Wales, has sold for an astonishing £10,000 at auction—nearly ten times its original estimate.

The intimate two-page note, written on Kensington Palace stationery in September 1984, captures a glimpse of royal family life shortly after the birth of Prince Harry.

It was addressed to Violet Collison, affectionately known as "Collie," who was head housekeeper to Diana’s parents at the Sandringham Estate.

Initially expected to fetch £1,200, the letter soared to its record-breaking sale price at Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers, reflecting the enduring fascination with Diana’s life and legacy.

In the letter, Diana gushed about Prince William's adoration for his newborn brother, writing, "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs and kisses over Harry."

With her signature wit, she added, "It’s wonderful to watch, if we’re allowed near!"

The touching correspondence was written as a thank-you for Harry’s first Christmas present and was penned on crowned "D" Kensington Palace notepaper.

Collectors and royal enthusiasts alike celebrated this extraordinary piece of history, underscoring Diana’s unique ability to connect with people through her heartfelt words.