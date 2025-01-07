Andy Cohen reveals why Paige DeSorbo split from Craig Conover

Andy Cohen on Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover split

Andy Cohen knows why it happened.

The TV host recently weighed in on Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s surprising split after three years of dating, suggesting that their flourishing careers may have played a role.

During an episode of his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the Bravo executive, 56, delved into the couple’s breakup for the first time.

“They are both in the middle of an incredible amount of success,” Cohen told listeners. He highlighted Conover’s recent ventures, mentioning that the Southern Charm star “just opened a restaurant in Charleston, S.C.” called By the Way, alongside co-star Austen Kroll.

Additionally, Conover’s pillow business, Sewing Down South, now boasts locations in Nashville and Charleston, where he primarily resides.

Meanwhile, DeSorbo, a star of Summer House, has been thriving in New York City, which has been her home base for the past few years.

“And then she is just absolutely murdering it. Killing it,” Cohen said, referring to DeSorbo’s bustling schedule. She’s been busy with a “live tour” for her podcast, Giggly Squad, for the past four months.

While the pair managed long-distance dating for some time, Cohen hinted that their packed schedules may have strained the relationship.

He noted DeSorbo’s absence from several events, including the Southern Charm premiere party at Conover’s place in New York, which she didn’t attend.

“She is just so busy and I just think the more and more that that starts to happen, you know, you worry that it causes a strain or whatever,” Cohen added.

Despite this speculation, Cohen admitted, “we still don’t totally know” the exact reason behind the split. “So more to come on that but I was very sad,” he said, expressing the collective sentiment of fans. “Everyone loved them.”

DeSorbo had announced their breakup last week on her and Hannah Berner’s podcast, stating that they “decided to no longer be together.”

She emphasized their mature approach to the situation, saying, “We both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.”