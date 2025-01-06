Zendaya confirms major rumours about Tom Holland romance

Zendaya dropped a major clue about the beginning of a delightful chapter of her life with Tom Holland.

The Euphoria actress left fans stunned with her mesmerising appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif on January 5.

Notably, the two things which grabbed the attention of netizens were her huge diamond ring and a new tattoo, seemingly a small t, possibly a sweet nod to her boyfriend.

As Zendaya's photos and videos went viral, fans quickly began speculating that the two renowned Hollywood stars are "engaged."

One fan wrote in excitement," Omg! They're definitely engaged, we need the announcement."

"Yup, they are definitely engaged. Congrats to them, they do seem like they really love each other."

Although Zendaya and Tom have not publicly addressed their engagement rumours, the Dune actress appears to have confirmed that her romantic relationship with the Spider-Man actor is progressing positively, as indicated by her new tattoo.

Previously, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom revealed that he and Zendaya prefer to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

The actor said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

It is still unclear if the couple is engaged but now, all eyes are on Tom for his next move to confirm at which stage of romance he is with Zendaya.