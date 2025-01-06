Pamela Anderson stuns in black dress before Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson dresses up in black before Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson’s still got it.

The Baywatch alum, 57, wowed in a black dress, heels and bangles for an interview with W Magazine before Golden Globes last night.

The actress exuded elegance and glamour in a chic black dress that perfectly accentuates her figure. The off-shoulder design added a hint of sophistication, showcasing her toned arms.

She complimented her outfit with a selection of bold gold accessories, including several chunky bangles and a statement cuff bracelet that add a luxurious touch to her look.

Her sleek black high heels further enhanced her poised and graceful appearance.

Anderson's platinum blonde hair were styled in voluminous waves, evoking classic Hollywood glamour, while her makeup highlights her features with a soft, dewy finish and nude lip color.

The overall ensemble combined timeless elegance with a modern flair, creating a stunning visual impact.

The look comes shortly after the release of a trailer for her upcoming film in November, which has already been generating Oscars buzz from viewers.

In the trailer, Anderson's character, Shelly, is introduced with a poignant scene, visibly trembling with emotion as she steps onto the stage as a dancer.

A voiceover accompanies various vignettes of Shelly's life, both on and off stage, providing a deeper glimpse into her character's journey.

Pamela’s voice echoes with sentiment as she reflects, "Las Vegas used to treat us like movie stars, the costumes, the sets, we were ambassadors for style and grace, the Las Vegas showgirl, iconic American showgirl."

She continues, expressing the profound impact of her career, "Feeling seen, feeling beautiful, that is powerful and I can't imagine my life without it. Doing a job that you don't really love, that's hard."