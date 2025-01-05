SZA set to wrap up career with two albums for next generation

SZA has just announced a surprising new chapter in her music career before stepping away from the spotlight, leaving her fans and the music industry stunned with her decision.

The 35-year-old singer is right now preparing to release not just one, but two albums which is aimed at young listeners, as these albums is said to be her heartfelt farewell to the music industry, at least for a while.

On January 4, SZA took to her social media account to share this most exciting news and hinted that she has planned to take long hiatus from music industry afterwards.

Sharing the post, she wrote: "To fulfill my last 2 album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here."

She also further opened up about her plans to become farmer and donate her harvest to underserved communities.

However, this surprising yet meaningful shift marks a fresh new direction in the artist's journey.

SZA’s recent shift to children’s music feels like natural progression for her, inspired by past moments.

In 2024, she made an appearance on Sesame Street, where she connected with young fans and showed a different side of her talent. To mark the occasion, she posted tweet 2017 tweet, reflecting on her dream of being part of show.

She captioned, "GODS TIMING!!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD!! NEVER GIVE UP!! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU!!"