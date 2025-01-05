Aubrey Plaza’s romance with Jeff Baena takes devastating turn

Aubrey Plaza, American actress and comedian, is currently facing a hard time as she's mourning the loss of her filmmaker husband Jeff Baena, who passed away at just 47.

The couple had been together for almost 14 years, a long journey that seemed to show their love was built to last.

TMZ has recently claimed that the law enforcement sources suggest the filmmaker died by suicide, but there's no such authentic source confirmed that yet.

The couple, who began dating and stared making headlines with their romance back in 2011, teamed up for several films. Aubrey even once shared that working in the same industry helped deepen their bond.

She further mentioned that working with partners can be "challenging" if its not handled well, but praised her husband anyway for creating a "safe space" and avoiding any "power dynamics."

However, the lovers kept their relationship mostly private, but not for those who already knew about them.

Aubrey, who is known for her sharp wit and dry humor and Jeff, a talented director and writer, had quiet yet very strong connection.

Jeff’s body was discovered on Friday by the assistant at the couple's Los Feliz home, which they had purchased in 2022.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported to DailyMail.com that officers arrived at the property at 10:25 a.m.

The statement reads: "Death was determined for an approximately 47-year old male, no transport."