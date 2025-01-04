‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ soul singer Brenton Wood, dies at 83

Brenton Wood dies at 83

Brenton Wood, the iconic soul singer known for classics like The Oogum Boogum Song and Gimme Little Sign, has passed away at the age of 83.

His manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, confirmed the news to Variety, sharing that Wood died of natural causes at his home in Moreno Valley, California, surrounded by his family.

In his final message to fans, Wood said, “Catch you on the rebound,” a touching nod to his 1967 hit song.

Born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, Louisiana, Wood relocated with his family to San Pedro, California, where he eventually attended Compton College.

It was there that he delved into his passion for music, drawing inspiration from soul legends like Sam Cooke and Jesse Belvin. Adopting the stage name Brenton Wood as a tribute to his home county, he began carving out his place in the music world.

Wood’s career took off after signing with Double Shot Records in 1967.

His breakout hits, The Oogum Boogum Song and Gimme Little Sign became staples of the soul genre, reaching No. 19 on the Billboard R&B charts and No. 9 on the pop charts, respectively.

In 1972, Wood furthered his artistic independence by founding Prophesy Records and later releasing music under Mr. Wood Records.

Earlier this year, the singer embarked on his farewell Catch You on the Rebound: The Last Tour. However, the tour was halted when Wood faced health challenges and was hospitalized.

Wood’s music has continued to resonate with audiences through its inclusion in popular films and TV shows.

The Oogum Boogum Song was featured in The Umbrella Academy, Almost Famous, and Don’t Worry Darling. Additionally, his single Great Big Bundle of Love found a new generation of fans when it appeared in the second season of Big Little Lies.