Olivia Rodrigo's life changed by one simple Filipino gift

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about receiving gifts from her fans

Olivia Rodrigo is getting candid about receiving gifts from her fans during 2024 Guts World Tour.

The 21-year-old popstar, who was inundated with unlimited presents from her fans in the midst of her highly-anticipated tour, revealed that she decided to keep all of them regardless of size.

During an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue, Olivia said that she kept the special items close to herself while she was on tour.

She told the outlet, "I will put them in my bus or in my dressing room. I have an entire luggage that's sitting over there in my living room, unpacked, full of just gifts and things that people have given me.”

Offering an insight to the best gift she has ever received from a fan, the Love is Embarrassing hitmaker, who has Filipino heritage, further went on to add, "I think my favourite one is (from) the Philippines, this sweet girl that I met crocheted me this beautiful bag and this bonnet that I find really chic, and so I've been wearing it.

"And if anyone asks me, I'm going to say, 'Yeah, a beautiful girl in the Philippines gave it to me. You can't buy it, it's one of a kind.'"

On the professional front, the singer launched her tour in February to promote her second studio album, Guts.

Following a brief hiatus in October, Olivia is set to return to the stage in March with upcoming shows in Brazil, Mexico, Ireland, and England.