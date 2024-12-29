Michael Bublé makes shocking confession about ‘nice guy’ image

Michael Bublé gets honest about his nice guy image

Michael Bublé has recently made shocking confession about his “nice guy” image.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the Canadian singer revealed, “The guy in the suit was a creation of a record company. That thing that your grandma loves – that isn’t me.”

“It never was,” remarked the 49-year-old.

Michael told the outlet, “They’re marketing me as, ‘Your mum will love him. The more cats you have, the more adorable this guy will be.’”

The Haven’t Met You crooner recalled his struggling days, saying, “I was just so immature, just so emotionally immature. I was like a kid in a candy store with fame.”

“Like, ‘Oh my God, there’s all this stuff and you can buy the things you want’. I could party too,” explained the musician.

Interestingly, Michael opened up that his wife Luisana Lopilato was the one who improved his bad boy side.

“From the moment I met my wife, I became a better man. I was just a little lost and had no willpower when it came to control of whatever it was, partying, eating or doing whatever,” he pointed out.

The musician added, “She would say to me, ‘I love you Mike, but I don’t want to be with a drinking man or a drug man or a smoking man or this or that’. She was adamant.”