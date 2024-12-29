Khloé Kardashian gives health update on sick daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is getting worried about her daughter's health as New Year's is around the corner.

On December 27, the 40-year-old socialite shared a health update on her little one's condition on Instagram.

In a viral image, the six-year-old girl was seen wrapped in a cosy blanket, with her eyes closed.

The concerned mother penned an emotional note over the picture, "My poor baby, She’s never been sick for this long ever. I feel so badly for her. I pray everyone stays healthy! It’s been going around."

This came after the mom-of-two shared that both of her children fell ill during the holiday festivities.

On December 26, the Good American founder took to her Instagram stories to explain the reason for her intimate Christmas celebrations this year.

She explained, "Tatum was super sick the weekend before, He was great for Christmas Eve and all that. True has had a 105 fever. It was really scary. It was horrible. Now she's just starting to feel better."

Due to her children's sicknesses, the reality TV star was unable to attend her family's annual Christmas Eve party.

For the unversed, Khloé shares her two kids True Thompson, six, and Tatum Thompson, two, with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.