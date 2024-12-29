Prince Harry's gift that had the Queen’s seal of approval

Prince Harry’s singing fish becomes a Balmoral highlight.

Prince Harry hasn’t spent Christmas at Sandringham in the last six years, but before Meghan Markle entered the picture—and even during the early days of their romance—he was a regular at the Royal Family's festive celebrations.

While the royal Christmas traditions are kept under wraps, there’s one cheeky gift Harry gave to the late Queen that she adored.

According to reports, Harry picked out a gag gift for Her Majesty, adhering to the family’s unspoken rule of avoiding lavish presents. Instead, royals tend to exchange lighthearted, humorous gifts or heartfelt homemade tokens.

Despite her status, she was no stranger to a good laugh, and this particular gift from Harry became one of her favorites.

Prince Harry once gave the late Queen a hilarious gift that became one of her favorites: a singing fish, which she loved so much that she proudly hung it up at Balmoral, according to Finding Freedom.

Another cheeky gift from Harry was an "Ain't life a b***h" shower cap, while Princess Kate once gave Harry a 'grow your own girlfriend' kit during his bachelor days.

As for this year's royal Christmas gifts, we’re still in the dark—but it’s no secret that Harry didn’t join the festivities.

He and Meghan Markle last attended Sandringham in 2018, the same year they tied the knot, and since then, they've opted for a quieter Christmas at their Montecito home with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.