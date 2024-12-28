Prince William interrupts Prince Louis’ meeting with young royal fan

Prince William appeared gleeful as he interacted with the crowds gathered for the Christmas walkabout at Sandringham alongside Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the Wales family was returning from the service at St Mary Magdalene's Church Christmas Day, they received a warm greeting and were showered with flowers and presents during the festive occasion.

The doting father of three was seen hovering protectively over his children as they accepted gifts and conversed with the public. In one instance Prince Louis seemed visibly excited to receive chocolates.

As Louis collected the sweet treats from a young, William politely intervened and made a heartfelt gesture for the young fan.

“No, no, you can’t give all the chocolates! Definitely not,” William told the young well-wisher. “You've got to keep them for yourself as well.”

Meanwhile, the six-year-old prince stood next to his father, with arms already full of the presents and chocolates, appeared eager to accept the gesture but stayed rooted in place after William’s polite instruction.

The moment aptly captured the future king’s parenting style, “firm yet affectionate”, which he had adopted with Kate for the new royal generation.