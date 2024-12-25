Adrien Brody reveals ‘The Pianist’ physical transformation led to eating disorder, PTSD

Adrien Brody on ‘The Pianist’ physical transformation

Adrien Brody did a lot and then faced a lot for his Oscar-winning role in Roman Polanski’s 2002 film The Pianist.

The actor is no stranger to immersing himself entirely into his characters, often undergoing extreme physical and emotional transformations to bring authenticity to his roles.

Among his most notable performances is his portrayal of Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman in The Pianist, which earned him an Academy Award.

For the role, Brody undertook a rigorous near-starvation diet, losing 30 pounds and reducing his weight to just 129 pounds.

Speaking to New York Magazine’s Vulture, Brody revealed the toll the transformation took on his body and mind.

“That was a physical transformation that was necessary for storytelling,” Brody explained. “But then that kind of opened me up, spiritually, to a depth of understanding of emptiness and hunger in a way that I didn’t know, ever.”

The film, shot in reverse, required Brody to depict Szpilman at his most physically depleted first, adding to the emotional intensity.

However, the experience left lasting effects, with the actor admitting to struggles with insomnia, panic attacks, and even PTSD following the role.

“I definitely had an eating disorder for at least a year. And then I was depressed for a year, if not a lifetime. I’m kidding, I’m kidding,” he added, hinting at the emotional weight of his dedication.

Brody’s commitment to his craft has led him into other unique situations.

While filming The Jacket, he requested to be left in a straitjacket to fully experience the physical and psychological constraints of his character.

On the set of Summer of Sam, a mishap resulted in Brody being accidentally punched in the face, leaving him with a permanent dent.

His role in Oxygen as a serial killer with braces saw Brody opting out of prosthetics to wear real braces, a decision he later regretted.

“I didn’t know how f---ing painful that was until they stuck in pliers and ripped them off my teeth at the end,” he shared.