Jodie Turner-Smith accuses Joshua Jackson of not paying child support amid divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith and estranged husband, Joshua Jackson amid divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith has accused her estranged husband, Joshua Jackson of not paying child support and spousal support amid their divorce, since their split became public in October 2023.

According to the documents obtained on December 23, Turner-Smith is requesting $8,543 per month in child support, retroactive to her initial filing, reports Us Weekly.

The Bad Monkey actress is also seeking $28,641 monthly in spousal support while their divorce remains pending.

This is a shift from her earlier stance when she requested that spousal support be waived. Additionally, Turner-Smith is asking for $250,000 from Jackson to cover her attorney fees and other legal expenses.

In the filings, Turner-Smith claimed Jackson had assured her she “would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated,” noting his understanding of the challenges of being a Black single mother.

She further argued that Jackson earned more during their four-year marriage and accused him of prolonging the divorce process, resulting in increased legal costs.

Turner-Smith accused the Dawson’s Creek star of “reneging” on his promise to support her and their 4-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

The couple, who were married for four years, officially separated on September 13, 2023. Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce in her initial filing.