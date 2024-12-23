King Charles III's Christmas speech details leaked

Charles III's Christmas message, which is set to be aired on December 25 (Wednesday), will be very emotional and touching.

The details of the pre-recording speech of the 76-year-old monarch have been leaked.

The cancer-hit King's emotional address will focus on the efforts of healthcare workers, revealing one of the toughest periods of the monarch's life as he and his beloved daughter-in-law were diagnosed with cancer and received treatment.

The 76-year-old has encourage the nation and those who came together at the difficult time.

He will also lauded efforts of the communities to express solidarity in the aftermath of rioting, following the fatal Southport stabbings of three young girls.

The message was recorded at Fitzrovia Chapel, a former sacred space of the demolished Middlesex hospital where Prince William and Princess Harry's mother Diana, Princess of Wales opened London’s first dedicated Aids ward.

As per details, shared by media outlets, the speech will reflect on international, national and personal challenges and how they can be overcome by supporting one another.

The monarch picked the chapel without visiting and was left stunned by its beauty, a source has claimed.

Charles recorded his message on 11 December, one of the rare times a building outside the royal estate has been used.