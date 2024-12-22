Taylor Swift beams with joy in viral clip from Travis Kelce’s NFL match

Taylor Swift recently turned into the biggest cheerleader for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during his recent NFL match.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist was spotted sharing a warm hug with her mother, Andrea Swift, and the Kansas City Chief’s mom, Donna Kelce, after his major win against the Houston Texans.

In a viral clip, shared by a fan on X, Taylor was seen beaming with joy while celebrating the big career milestone of the love of her life.

As Taylor’s sweet gesture for the NFL player gained popularity on social media, fans flooded the comments section with praises and admiration for them.

One fan penned, "They're one big family already. Wouldn't be surprised if she is already engaged. They are lucky they all get along."

"The group hug between the ladies," another fan wrote by adding a red heart emoji.

The Bad Blood singer’s appearance came after she subtly confessed her feelings for her current love interest during a recent hospital visit.

Just a day before her 35th birthday, Taylor made a surprise visit to the Kansas City Children's Hospital, where she chatted with a young patient who said, "I like Travis now," to which she replied, "Yes, me too!"

The couple, who began dating in September 2023, also sparked engagement rumours after Taylor’s close pal and renowned singer, Selena Gomez, announced her engagement with Benny Blanco recently.

However, Taylor and Travis have not officially addressed the ongoing engagement rumours.