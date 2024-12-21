Meghan Markle's fragile ceasefire with King Charles and Camilla

Meghan Markle’s royal relations remain on ice, as insiders reveal the Duchess has no communication with King Charles or Queen Camilla.

However, the heated rhetoric from her and Prince Harry has reportedly cooled to a “fragile ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is said to be exasperated by Harry’s ongoing legal battle over his UK security arrangements.

The Duke of Sussex is appealing the Royal and VIP Executive Committee’s decision to revoke his automatic right to police protection.

The monarch notably skipped a meeting with Harry during the prince’s brief visit to London in May, further highlighting the rift.

With Buckingham Palace tied to the committee that made the contested decision, Charles now faces a fresh headache as the legal drama drags on.

Writing for The Times, royal expert Kate Mansey has shed light on the frosty dynamics between Montecito and Buckingham Palace.

The Sussexes have dialed down the bombshell interviews that followed their royal departure in 2020, but the quiet might be short-lived.

With new Netflix projects reportedly in the works for 2024, including a behind-the-scenes look at Harry’s polo world and Meghan’s anticipated lifestyle brand series, American Riviera Orchard, the couple could be gearing up for another media blitz.

