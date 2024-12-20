King Charles gives 'still alive' response to health question

King Charles displayed his signature humour during his last engagement before Christmas, jokingly remarking, "I'm still alive," when asked about his health.



The King, 76, and Queen Camilla visited Waltham Forest Town Hall in north London, where they celebrated community spirit by meeting volunteers, young people, emergency services personnel, and faith leaders.

Harvinder Rattan, a Sikh representative, greeted the monarch warmly, prompting Charles' lighthearted response that drew smiles from those present.

The visit highlighted the royal couple's appreciation for grassroots efforts and diverse communities as the festive season approached.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the King’s ongoing health treatment will continue into the New Year.