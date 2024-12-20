King Charles gives 'still alive' response to health question

King Charles displayed his signature humour during his last engagement before Christmas, jokingly remarking, "I'm still alive," when asked about his health.
The King, 76, and Queen Camilla visited Waltham Forest Town Hall in north London, where they celebrated community spirit by meeting volunteers, young people, emergency services personnel, and faith leaders.
Harvinder Rattan, a Sikh representative, greeted the monarch warmly, prompting Charles' lighthearted response that drew smiles from those present.
The visit highlighted the royal couple's appreciation for grassroots efforts and diverse communities as the festive season approached.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the King’s ongoing health treatment will continue into the New Year.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye since 2017
Ethan Slater’s ex-wife Lilly Jay opened up about marital woes and fans are upset
Travis Kelce reveals the truth behind engagement rumours with Taylor Swift
Inside Rihanna's Christmas preparations
Gracie McGraw's baby boy to celebrates milestone
Dara Huang shares a special moment as son Wolfie joins Princess Beatrice at Buckingham Palace