Travis, Jason Kelce dish out dad Ed Kelce’s devotion to kids

Jason and Travis Kelce appreciate dad for being 'The Ultimate Dad'

Jason and Travis Kelce have nothing but appreciation for their hardworking father now that they look back at their childhoods.

The Kelce brothers revealed that their dad Ed Kelce used to take on an additional job around the holidays to be able to afford presents for his kids, in the episode of New Heights: Heights Hotline, released on Wednesday, December 18th.

The athlete brothers shared that they tried to find out where their ‘Santa’ was hiding their presents.

“Me and Jason both knew where Santa was hiding those presents,” Travis said, to which Jason responded, “No we did not. I did not find out ‘till later when you convinced me.”

At one point then, the retired Philadelphia Eagles’ centre shared that “dad would take the second job in order to buy gifts for Travis and I because he needed more money around the holidays to buy the gifts that Travis and I were asking for,” and called him“the ultimate dad.”

He continued, “Travis and I were really into the Xbox one year. We wanted the new one, and we decided to go up into the attic and search around and ended up finding it.”

However, the brothers made a pact that “we’re gonna act surprised” on Christmas Day.

The young brothers’ plan did not go the way they wished and their mother Donna Kelce realised what they did.

“And then on Christmas Day we open the gift, acted surprised, or at least we thought we were, and apparently it didn’t work because we were sitting there playing Xbox after the festivities, like within moments, and mom came into the room and said, ‘You know, your father takes a second job around the holidays just to see the look on your guys’ face when you open the gifts,’ and we were so sad for about 15 seconds and we were back to playing Xbox,” Jason quipped as Travis laughed.

Still, they acknowledged that this event had a lasting impact. “It was enough of a guilt trip that I never looked again,” Jason said. “And I will never look again. It hit me, but I was still trying to play Xbox.”