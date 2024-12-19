Princess Anne stands out amid Prince Andrew's scandal

The Royal Family has shifted focus to Princess Anne amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.



While the Duke of York faces backlash over his ties to Yang Tengbo—an alleged Chinese spy barred from entering the UK—Princess Anne has been highlighted for her steadfast commitment to royal duties.

Prince Andrew, embroiled in scandal after his connection to Tengbo was revealed during a recent High Court hearing, has reportedly distanced himself from the businessman. In a statement, his office confirmed that Andrew "ceased all contact" when concerns were raised.

The Duke, facing intense scrutiny, has also withdrawn from the Royal Family’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch after consulting with his ex-wife and confidante, Sarah Ferguson.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family’s official social media turned the spotlight onto Anne, the Princess Royal, recognising her tireless dedication. The post celebrated her visit to the 29 Regiment of the UK Army Logistics at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney.

Princess Anne, 74, has consistently been the hardest-working royal, completing 457 engagements in 2023 alone.

Despite recovering from an injury earlier this year, she is on track to maintain her record in 2024, once again demonstrating her unwavering commitment to public service.