Cardi B issues ultimatum to Offset for signing divorce papers

Cardi B and Offset were seen partying in a club few days before their recent social media fued

Cardi B urged her estranged husband Offset to finalise their divorce amid a heated social media feud.

On Wednesday, December 18, the high-profile rappers reignited their public spat on X, formerly Twitter, trading insults as tensions over their contentious split escalated.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, called Offset, 33, a "baby mama acting a** b***h," which revved up the intense back-and-forth replies among the Motorsport collaborators.

"I’m baby mama now cuz you lied [teary laughing emoji] for no reason, used me as a sacrifice off a comment from a stranger," Offset, born Kiari Cephus, responded.

The WAP hitmaker fired back, accusing Offset of trying to portray her in a bad light and dismissing his claims.

Offset then went further, telling Cardi to stop making herself "look like a hoe" and accusing her of prioritizing "d**k."

Cardi, 32, didn’t hold back, replying, "So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d**k?? You sound like a dummy."

She further accused him of pushing false narratives and demanded he sign their divorce papers "TODAY."

The drama comes just days after the pair was spotted at a club celebrating Offset’s 33rd birthday.

Videos from the event showed Offset throwing money at Cardi as she danced.

However, the Bronx rapper brushed off his gesture, continuing to enjoy herself on the dance floor.