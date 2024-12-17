Queen Camilla enjoys secret night at the theatre

Queen Camilla opted for a low-key family night out on Monday as she enjoyed a trip to the theatre with her loved ones.

The 77-year-old monarch arrived at London’s Fortune Theatre to watch the hit musical Operation Mincemeat, choosing a surprisingly understated mode of transport—a Ford Transit minibus.

In a rare break from royal tradition, the minibus pulled up outside the West End venue, where the Queen and her family disembarked, delighting surprised onlookers.

The outing was a private affair, with Her Majesty joined by her daughter Laura Lopes, son-in-law Harry Lopes, grandchildren Louis, Gus, and Eliza Lopes, as well as granddaughter Lola Parker Bowles and niece Alice Irwin.

After enjoying the acclaimed show, she and her family once again boarded the unassuming minibus for their journey back to Clarence House—eschewing the usual royal convoy and winning admiration for her down-to-earth approach to family festivities.

Her Majesty, recovering after a bout of pneumonia, ensured her comfort throughout the outing, with her security team even pictured carrying her personal cushion.

The musical tells the remarkable true story of a daring World War II mission in which British intelligence used an outlandish plan—centered around a stolen corpse—to deceive the Nazis and change the course of history.

Running until April 2025, the production is described as: "Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding," promising a fast-paced and comedic retelling of the secret operation that outwitted Hitler.

The Queen’s outing follows her last public engagement on December 12, when she hosted her beloved annual Christmas event at Clarence House.

Camilla warmly welcomed children with life-limiting conditions and their families, inviting them to decorate her Xmas tree and meet Father Christmas in a heartwarming festive tradition.