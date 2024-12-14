Duchess Sophie, Zara, and Eugenie dazzle at Holiday soirées

Sophie hosts while Zara and Eugenie celebrate elsewhere.

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought festive cheer to The Foundling Museum in West London on Wednesday evening, attending a Christmas party in her capacity as Patron of two charities close to her heart: Wellbeing of Women and Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

Sophie looked effortlessly elegant in a sophisticated Burberry dress, accessorized with chic burgundy accents, including a clutch bag and pointed-toe heels.

Adding a thoughtful touch, the Duchess sported a friendship bracelet-style accessory, a charming nod to similar ones seen on King Charles and Princess Charlotte.

The event celebrated the incredible success of The Big Give Christmas Challenge, which has now claimed the title of the UK’s largest public fundraising appeal.

This year’s campaign raised a staggering £44.7 million, a significant leap from the £33.5 million achieved in 2022.

A key factor behind this milestone was the £20 million secured in match funds, propelling The Big Give past established initiatives like Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Among the key supporters were The Reed Foundation, Julia Rausing Trust, The Childhood Trust, and The Hospital Saturday Fund, each playing a vital role in driving the initiative forward.

Additional backing came from organizations including ShareGift, Steve Morgan Foundation, Candis Magazine, Hampshire Cricket Foundation, and Aesseal.

The Coles-Medlock Foundation also lent its support, helping to achieve this groundbreaking milestone.