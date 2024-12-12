Hailey Bieber gets real about life with Justin Bieber's painful disease

Hailey Bieber, American stunning model, recently opened her heart out about how her husband, Justin Bieber is battling with painful Lyme disease which undoubtedly affected their lives.
The lovebirds, who got married back in 2018 in most lavishing and star-studded ceremony, heartwarmingly welcomed their first baby boy Jack Blues Bieber this year.
Back in 2020, the Peaches singer shed lights on his Lyme disease diagnosis, where bacteria bite causes body aches or difficulty while thinking, leaving him deeply affected as it has taken a toll on his mental health as well.
In the previous episode of Women's Health UK's Going for Goal podcast, Hailey shared how his husband Justin's Lyme illness has completely changed the way they both used to view health.
The 28-year-old model explained: "Lyme disease makes you more aware of how you feel and what symptoms to address."
She further talked about the importance of looking after the health, urging people to go to the doctors as soon as possible when such situation occurrs.
Seemingly, the excruciating journey has not been very smooth ride for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber after the diagnose of the disease.
Chad Michael Murray talks about his crazy fan experience after 'One Tree Hill' success
Queen Camilla’s 19 years of spreading joy with sick kids and Holiday decorations
Princess Kate shortlisted for Time’s person of the year
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's honest admission about the power of therapy
Anne Hathaway remains tight-lipped about the details of the sequels
Princess Kate branded ideal consort for future king Prince William