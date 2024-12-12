Hailey Bieber gets real about life with Justin Bieber's painful disease

Hailey Bieber, American stunning model, recently opened her heart out about how her husband, Justin Bieber is battling with painful Lyme disease which undoubtedly affected their lives.

The lovebirds, who got married back in 2018 in most lavishing and star-studded ceremony, heartwarmingly welcomed their first baby boy Jack Blues Bieber this year.

Back in 2020, the Peaches singer shed lights on his Lyme disease diagnosis, where bacteria bite causes body aches or difficulty while thinking, leaving him deeply affected as it has taken a toll on his mental health as well.

In the previous episode of Women's Health UK's Going for Goal podcast, Hailey shared how his husband Justin's Lyme illness has completely changed the way they both used to view health.

The 28-year-old model explained: "Lyme disease makes you more aware of how you feel and what symptoms to address."

She further talked about the importance of looking after the health, urging people to go to the doctors as soon as possible when such situation occurrs.

Seemingly, the excruciating journey has not been very smooth ride for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber after the diagnose of the disease.