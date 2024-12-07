Queen Camilla receives serious health warning: 'be careful'

Queen Camilla deteriorating health: Serious warning issued

Queen Camilla has been urged to take precautionary measures after she stepped back from key engagements due to post-viral pneumonia symptoms.

In conversation with GB, royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "Queen Camilla has always been prone to chest infections - this one turned into viral pneumonia which is not uncommon."

She added, "It just means her chest is weakened even more. She just has to be very careful. It does take some time to recover."

For the unversed, at the start of November, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen caught a chest infection.

Due to her health issues, Camilla pulled out from the Remembrance Day Services and Royal Variety Performance.

Not only that, King Charles' wife was not able to attend the ceremonial welcome of the Emir of Qatar. However, she was spotted at the State Banquet.

During an interactive session with guests, the Queen shared that her recent chest infection was a form of pneumonia and the "post-viral fatigue" is still making Camilla's day-to-day tasks difficult.

Ingrid said, "This is why she hasn't gone out into the cold. If she can just stay in one temperature there is a better chance of recovery."