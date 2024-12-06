Internet, mobile services finally restored in Kurram

An ambulance is parked while people have gathered around it in Kurram. —Reporter/ File

KURRAM: With improvements in the security situation, internet, and mobile phone services have been restored in District Kurram, a region marred by deadly clashes between tribes.

The development comes following a couple of months' disruption in the utility services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal area.

Major routes, such as the Peshawar-Parachinar road, are still closed despite restoration of the communication services.

The roadblock has resulted in acute shortages of essential supplies such as food, medicines, and fuel.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javed Ullah Mehsud said that the administration is actively addressing the challenges arising from the road closures.

Meanwhile, a peace jirga continues negotiations with tribal elders for the fourth consecutive day to ensure sustained calm in the region.

The death toll in District Kurram has reached crossed 130 since November 21, when the recent episode of clashes began with ambushes on two separate convoys travelling under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths.

Since then, violence between the feuding communitites has escalated, with police struggling to maintain the law and order situation.

Citizens have complained of facing trouble due to scarcity of different commodities, including food items, medicines and fuel, as Parachinar-Peshawar highway was closed amid skirmishes.

Meanwhile, the local administration of the restive district on December 3 claimed that the law and order situation was gradually improving after signing a ceasefire deal.

On the other hand, the All Parties Conference (APC) has raised alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation in KP, describing it as “dangerous.”

The meeting was attended by 16 parties under the chairmanship KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is in power in the province, boycotted the huddle.

In a declaration, the APC highlighted over 200 fatalities in Kurram unrest this year, blaming ineffective governance at both federal and provincial levels.