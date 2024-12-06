Karachi's temperature likely to drop to 13°C tonight

A representational image shows a man wearing a shawl on a cold day. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Karachiites are bracing for cooler nights as the minimum temperature in the port city is expected to drop between 13°C and 15°C tonight, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Following a low of 16°C on the last 24 hours and a humidity level of 76%, residents can expect clear skies and a slight chill in the air, with northeast winds blowing at 6km/h.

This temperature dip signals the arrival of winter in the provincial capital of Sindh after

The drop in temperature marks the arrival of the winter season in the port city after a prolonged wait, with noticeably cooler nights over the past few days.

The cooler temperatures are also in line with Met Office's forecast earlier this week, which said that a drop in temperature in the metropolis was expected soon.

It also said that the weather will remain mostly dry during the daytime.

Meanwhile, residents of Karachi are also facing smoggy conditions as, for the past few weeks, the levels of pollution in the city's air have fluctuated around "very unhealthy" levels, according to data from the Swiss group IQAir.

Karachi, home to millions and key economic hubs, boasts a large number of vehicles and several industrial units which contribute towards high Air Quality Index (AQI) readings.

However, no significant measures have been taken to lower air pollution levels in the city.

Every winter, a mix of low-grade fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, exacerbated by seasonal crop burn-off by farmers, blanket parts of the country, trapped by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds.