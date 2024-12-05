Queen Camilla breaks silence after Prince Harry's statement

King Charles III's office has released Queen Camilla's emotional video hours after Prince Harry's latest statement.

In the video shared on royal family's social media accounts, the 77-year-old appears celebrating 50 years of a charity that provides lifesaving support to survivours of abuse and their families.

Camilla's meaningful words were also shared by the Palace: "Together, we will put an end to it."

The Queen's message comes after Harry ruled out UK return for his and Meghan Markle's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in his latest interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, making it clear that he was pleased with his decision to relocate to the US in 2020.

Camilla also appears paying tribute to Sophie as she wore the same dress the Duchess of Edinburgh donned during her recent outing.

The statement reads: "Thank you to Womens Aid for your focus and support to this critical issue. To our Queen, thank you for giving this a platform. Together, we will put an end to it."

"Coinciding with the United Nations #16Days, a global campaign to end violence against women and girls, The Queen joined survivors, supporters and staff of the charity, as they mark their 50th anniversary year."

It adds: "Founded in 1974, Women’s Aid brings together a network of 180 specialist organisations, who run almost 300 support services."

Duchess Sophie, who's the royal family's secret weapon, rocked the stunning outfit during her outing in Hounslow last month.

The 59-year-old visited the Feel Good Inside and Out Project at Cranford College, where she showed off her cooking skills. For the occasion, the mother-of-two wore a £3,600 leather midi dress from the brand Loewe.