Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s career split hits a snag

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to pursue separate professional paths appears to be causing tension, with royal commentator Paula Froelich claiming that the arrangement is “not working” for the Duchess of Sussex.

As the couple shifts away from their previous goal of achieving power couple status, they have begun making solo public appearances and focusing on individual projects.

On Wednesday, Harry will attend an event in New York, while Meghan steps out in California.

While Harry seems to be thriving with his solo engagements, Froelich suggests the strategy isn't having the same effect on Meghan.

Royal commentator Paula Froelich told The Daily Beast that the couple’s current strategy—Harry focusing on charity work and Meghan pursuing commercial projects—seems to be working for the Duke but not for the Duchess.

Froelich warned that it may be challenging for Meghan as she risks being “constantly upstaged” by her husband’s high-profile engagements.

Public relations expert Norah Lawlor also raised concerns, suggesting that dividing their professional endeavors into distinct "Harry" and "Meghan" brands could pull them further apart—not just in terms of scheduling, but also in their goals and mindset.

On the other hand, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed confidence that Meghan will ultimately rise in the ratings, potentially emerging as the more popular of the two, despite the current challenges.

The Sussexes have been navigating their post-royal careers with solo ventures since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, with their Netflix deal being a major part of their transition.

Their debut series Harry & Meghan was a smash hit, breaking Netflix records, but now they’re exploring separate content strategies, with each working on individual projects for the streaming giant.