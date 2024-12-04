Victoria Beckham’s nerves soothed by David’s touching act at Royal Banquet

Victoria’s Palace Banquet moment goes viral.

Victoria Beckham’s relatable reaction to her first state banquet at Buckingham Palace has captured fans' hearts.

Photos and videos from the grand event, held in honor of the Emir of Qatar and his delegation, show the fashion designer looking understandably nervous as she navigated the glittering occasion.

Victoria attended alongside her husband, former England captain David Beckham.

Their attendance, kept under wraps until the last moment, placed them among an elite group of royals and dignitaries, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince of Wales.

"Love how she quickly knew to grab his hand to calm her fear," one fan shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Others admired David’s thoughtful gesture, which instantly eased Victoria’s nerves during the high-profile event.

Victoria Beckham's relatable nerves at Buckingham Palace's glittering state banquet have struck a chord with fans, as the former Spice Girl stepped into the royal spotlight alongside her husband, David Beckham.

"Posh being so relatable with her nerves! Love that," one fan commented on social media.

Another added, "He's relaxed, she's not, but I understand that... that's actually a huge thing."