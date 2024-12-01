Martha Stewart's shocking confession about social media skills

Martha Stewart opens up about her social media skills

Martha Stewart has recently made shocking revelations about her social media skills.

During an appearance on Saturday's episode of TalkShopLive with chef Thomas Joseph, the author, who celebrated her 100th published book, shared she had no idea how to check her Instagram direct messages.

The Martha Bakes star said, “Do you know I've never answered a DM.”

“I don't even know where they are,” remarked the 83-year-old.

Martha jokingly said that she might be having “million[s]' of unread messages from fans, and promised to check them one of these days”.

“You have to go to messages and then you have to go to DM's,” continued the Martha Gardens star.

The well-known TV personality explained, “I probably have several million of them. Oh my gosh I better look at that one of these days.”

In November, Martha also released her 100th book titled Martha: The Cookbook which features 100 of her favourite recipes.

“It was a joy to put this book together and a lot of hard work picking just 100 of my favorite recipes,” stated the author and media personality.

Martha added, “There's a lot of stuff for Christmas in the book. There's lots of good holiday menus and there is the best Meyer lemon drop cocktail.”