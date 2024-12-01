BTS’ V enjoys snowy fun in latest photos amid military service

BTS' V and Park Shin Hyo's 'Winter Ahead' tops chart in over 75 region within 24 hours of it release

V seemed to be enjoying the first snowfall of the winter season.

On Saturday, November 30, the BTS star and Park Shin Hyo shared a carousel of photos in a joint Instagram post, following the release of their chart-topping song Winter Ahead.

In the playful snapshots, the two singers braved the cold weather in red jackets, paired with white shirts and jeans.

While Shin Hyo sported a black beanie, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, wore a brown beanie with teddy ears and yellow gloves.

The following pictures captured the duo playing in the snow and even building a snowman together.

The images come just a few days after Shin Hyo and V dropped their collaboration song, Winter Ahead, along with its spectacular music video on November 15.

Within 24 hours of its release, the song topped the Apple iTunes charts in over 75 regions, including the UK, France, India, Japan, UAE, Mexico, Canada, and the Philippines.

Additionally, despite its longer runtime, the music video claimed the top spot on YouTube's global list of Top Trending Music Videos, amassing a total of 4.1 million views as of now.

Currently, V is serving in the military and is expected to be discharged in 2025.

Though the artist is currently inactive, he has several projects under wraps that he prepared before beginning his military service, to continue sharing content with his fans during his absence.