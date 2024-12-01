King Charles comes under fire once again for latest move

King Charles landed in hot water once more amid another controversial move made ahead of Christmas.

Charles’ country estate in Gloucestershire is slammed for charging exorbitant amount for special treats as the festive season nears.

The king’s Highgrove House is charging £65 for a box of six royal Christmas crackers containing garden twine. Meanwhile, 12 mini mince pies are being sold for £10.95 and the Highgrove Royal Christmas Hamper is on offer for a budget-busting £295, per The Sun.

The high prices are were revealed after the public gave a ‘humiliating’ blow to the royals following a low turnout to receive free portrait of the King to replace the ones with late Queen Elizabeth.

The report by the outlet stated that less than three percent of hospitals and only 82.7 percent of government departments and local authorities in England applied for the offer.

Meanwhile, mere 15.6 percent of equivalent bodies in Wales did. And just 35 out of the UK’s 475 universities — or 7.4 per cent — wanted one.

“Spending almost £3m on pictures of Charles when school children are going hungry is an appalling waste of money,” Republic CEO Graham Smith told GB News. “It’s no surprise the take up has been low. Those who run public bodies have more important things to worry about.”

He added that if someone wants a picture of the king they can easily print their own and don’t need to “spend millions of this nonsense”.

The backlash also comes after the Charles and Prince William came under fire for earning secret millions from private royal duchies by exploiting the public sector including schools and hospitals.

The investigative documentary, The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions, detailed the eyewatering sum the royals are pocketing from their subjects.