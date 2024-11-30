Rihanna’s ‘biggest inspiration’ behind her success revealed

Rihanna has proven to be a versatile personality as a singer, dancer, and businesswoman

Rihanna, the unstoppable force who has conquered music, acting, and business, may have achieved much on her own, but she credits a powerful support system: her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky.

A source revealed to Life & Style that Rocky, 36, has been a cornerstone in the Barbadian beauty’s journey to success, offering her immense support.

"Rihanna has so much respect for Rocky and his fashion sense," the insider shared.

Since they began their relationship in 2020, the rapper has remained a constant presence by Rihanna’s side, attending major events like the Met Gala, which he co-chairs this year alongside his queen.

"He’s the reason behind her confidence and the biggest inspiration in her range," the source continued. "Everyone says he’s more involved in her clothing line than people think."

What strengthens Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship is their shared passion for fashion and their deep love for their two children, Riot and RZA.

Romance rumours between the pair first sparked in November 2020, and since then, their relationship has only grown stronger, with the couple welcoming two children along the way.