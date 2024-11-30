BTS’ V joins Jin in reaching new heights with solo success

V released two teasers before dropping the full video for 'Winter Ahead'

V has taken the spotlight after Jin, sending the BTS ARMY wild with his latest solo release.

On Saturday, November 30, BigHit Music announced that V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, topped the Apple iTunes charts in 75 countries with his new single Winter Ahead, a collaboration with Park Shin Hyo.

Released on Friday, November 29, Winter Ahead claimed the top spot on iTunes' Top Songs charts in numerous countries, including the U.K., Germany, and Japan.

The 28-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter added another feather to his cap as the Winter Ahead music video soar to the top of YouTube's Trending Music Videos Worldwide, amassing over 4.48 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Despite being in the midst of his mandatory military service, V delighted fans with the unexpected single, garnering rave views from fans around the globe.

Winter Ahead comes just two weeks after Jin’s solo debut album Happy, which dropped on November 15.

Jin's six-track album and the music video of it's title track, Running Wild, made waves, sending fans into a frenzy.

While V is still serving in the military and won't be discharged until 2025, both Jin and J-Hope have completed their service.

Despite their military commitments, all the BTS members continue to captivate fans with solo projects.